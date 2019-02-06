New Blackpool signing Antony Evans and manager Terry McPhillips relish Sunday League reunion

Blackpool new boy Antony Evans is hoping to repay the faith of one of his former Sunday league managers – Seasiders boss Terry McPhillips.

Evans was coached by McPhillips during his stint in the junior leagues in Liverpool and the pair have now linked up for a second spell.

The Everton 20-year-old was one of two players to join the Seasiders on loan on deadline day last week, with Matty Virtue making the move from Liverpool.

Evans will spend the remainder of the season with his old pal McPhillips and said: “I know the gaffer from years ago, from back when I was a kid. He used to run a Sunday league team which I was a part of.

“I know Ian Dawes (first-team coach) and the assistant Gary Brabin as well, so I know quite a few of the coaching team.

“That’s a big part of the reason why I’m here. The manager knows me really well and he has a lot of faith in me.

“Hopefully in the 17 or 18 games coming up I can repay him.”

This is only the second time Evans has been sent out on loan by Everton, having enjoyed a spell with League Two side Morecambe during the 2016/17 campaign.

There he scored twice and produced two assists in his 15 games, with one of those goals coming at Bloomfield Road in a 3-1 defeat by Blackpool in March 2017.

That goal proved irrelevant to the outcome and Evans is hoping the Blackpool fans won’t treat him too harshly.

“It was my first league goal for Morecambe when I scored against Blackpool,” he added.

“But hopefully the fans will forgive me and we can move on from that.”

Evans was handed a start for Blackpool against his former club yesterday as the Seasiders were beaten 2-0 by a strong Morecambe side in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Squires Gate.

Fellow deadline day signing Virtue also started alongside Joe Dodoo, making his first appearance since picking up an injury at the start of the year.

Evans played in a number 10 role but the Everton man says he feels comfortable in a variety of positions.

He said: “Personally I feel as though my best position is the number 10 role, just behind the striker, but I can play anywhere in the front four – striker, left, right or 10.

“So anywhere where the gaffer sees me I’m happy to play. I’m raring to go.

“I just wanted to get the move out of the way, signed and sealed, get into training and get prepared for the next game.”

A new date is expected to be announced today for the League One clash at Accrington Stanley. The game was frozen off on Saturday, when the pitch failed a morning inspection.