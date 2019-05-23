New Blackpool deal for keeper Myles Boney

Goalkeeper Myles Boney has agreed a new two-year contract at Blackpool, with the option of a further 12 months.

Goalkeeper Myles Boney has agreed a new two-year contract at Blackpool, with the option of a further 12 months.

The 21-year-old has made six senior appearances over four seasons at the club, two of them this season.

His two league appearances were both as a substitute, most recently in the 3-0 defeat at Burton in March.

The Blackpool-born keeper has also had loan spells with non-league Nantwich Town and Solihull Moors.