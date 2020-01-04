'Neither manager wanted a replay': Reading boss Mark Bowen on 2-2 FA Cup draw with Blackpool

Reading boss Mark Bowen said neither manager will be happy after today's FA Cup third round clash with Blackpool ended in a 2-2 draw.

It means the two sides will do battle once again on Tuesday, January 14, when the Royals will make the long trip to Bloomfield Road for a replay.

The Seasiders probably ought to have progressed into the fourth round win a win but were left to rue Armand Gnanduillet's missed penalty.

Pool had earlier edged ahead through Nathan Delfouneso's goal only to be pegged back by Sam Baldock's arrowed strike.

Simon Grayson's side took the lead for a second time courtesy of Gnanduillet's emphatic finish, but substitute Danny Loader flicked home a cute effort to make it 2-2 - and that's how the game ended.

“It was an entertaining game, there was a lot of incident in it," Reading boss Bowen said.

"I thought we started very well and controlled possession, certainly for the first 30 minutes.

“We showed resilience twice to come back into the game after going behind.

“We had some good half chances, certainly in the first half.

"I thought we got a tiny bit sloppy in the second half in our possession, probably not concentrating enough with our defending at a time.

"It’s a learning curve for some of our players.

"Sometimes young players come into a team where there is a lot of seniority.

"When there's maybe three, four or five it's a little bit more difficult for them."

Bowen went on to admit that a replay was the last thing either manager wanted.

“I spoke with Simon Grayson after, I don’t think either manager wanted a replay," he said.

"Both of us in our respective leagues are trying to push for the play-offs, so I don’t think it suits anybody really.”