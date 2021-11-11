Neil Critchley shortlisted for manager award for second month running - while in-form Blackpool striker is nominated in player category

It’s the second month running that Blackpool’s head coach has been shortlisted for the Manager of the Month gong after missing out to Bournemouth’s Scott Parker in September.

For October, Critchley comes up against the boss of Blackpool’s next opponents, Swansea City’s Russell Martin.

The Swans, who sit 12th in the table and just two points behind Blackpool, picked up three wins, a draw and just one defeat last month

Parker has also been nominated once again, while Fulham chief Marco Silva is the fourth and final manager to be included.

“A second successive nomination for the Blackpool manager who learned a thing or two about momentum in last season’s promotion campaign,” the EFL said of Critchley’s nomination.

“Four wins in five matches for his side included a stunning 3-2 win from 2-0 down at Reading.”

The Seasiders picked up 12 months in October, compared to the 15 league leaders Bournemouth collected under Parker.

As well as coming from behind to beat Reading, the men in tangerine also recorded victories against Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End, as well as a 1-0 win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Pool’s only setback came in a slender 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

By comparison, Swansea claimed 10 points last month, while Fulham also matched Blackpool’s 12-point total.

Yates, meanwhile, is recognised with a nomination in the player category following his stellar month of displays.

The striker scored four goals after fighting his way back into the side following a hamstring injury to Shayne Lavery.

The 24-year-old scored his first goal from open play this season within two minutes of replacing the Northern Irishman against Blackburn.

“Beginning the month on the Blackpool bench, an injury to Shayne Lavery gave Yates his chance,” the EFL said, announcing Yates’ nomination.

“How he took it. His four goals included two in the comeback at Reading, while he laid on a delightful nutmegged assist against Preston.”

Joining Yates on the shortlist are Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, Preston North End striker Emil Riis and prolific Fulham forward Aleksander Mitrovic.

The Serbian bagged an impressive eight goals last month, taking his overall tally for the season to 20 league goals in just 17 games.

Two former Seasiders feature in the League Two player of the month category, with Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers) and Dom Telford (Newport County) both receiving nominations.

The judging panel for the awards comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL communications director Mark Rowan and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

Winners of both categories will be announced on Friday morning.