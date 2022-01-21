Neil Critchley reveals Oliver Sarkic is free to leave Blackpool - just like Joe Nuttall

The Blackpool head coach revealed last week that the club will look to move on Nuttall during the final days of the January transfer window.The striker hasn’t played a game for the Seasiders since September 2020 and hasn’t been registered in the club’s 25-man squad this season.

Sarkic, meanwhile, is also out of favour, having not taken to the pitch for Blackpool since this time last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old, a free transfer from Burton Albion in the summer of 2020, has made just 10 appearances for Critchley’s men.

Critchley told The Gazette: “There’s nothing to report at the moment, we’re just waiting.

“Oli knows the situation and I’ve spoken to him about that.

“He’s still training, and until we hear any different or until he can fix himself up somewhere else, then the situation doesn’t change.

Sarkic last played for the Seasiders 12 months ago

“That’s the same with Joe Nuttall as well.”

It comes after another unfancied man, Teddy Howe, had his contract cancelled by mutual consent earlier in the week.