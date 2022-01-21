Neil Critchley reveals Oliver Sarkic is free to leave Blackpool - just like Joe Nuttall
Neil Critchley admits Oliver Sarkic is in a similar boat to his Blackpool team-mate Joe Nuttall.
The Blackpool head coach revealed last week that the club will look to move on Nuttall during the final days of the January transfer window.The striker hasn’t played a game for the Seasiders since September 2020 and hasn’t been registered in the club’s 25-man squad this season.
Sarkic, meanwhile, is also out of favour, having not taken to the pitch for Blackpool since this time last year.
The 24-year-old, a free transfer from Burton Albion in the summer of 2020, has made just 10 appearances for Critchley’s men.
Critchley told The Gazette: “There’s nothing to report at the moment, we’re just waiting.
“Oli knows the situation and I’ve spoken to him about that.
“He’s still training, and until we hear any different or until he can fix himself up somewhere else, then the situation doesn’t change.
“That’s the same with Joe Nuttall as well.”
It comes after another unfancied man, Teddy Howe, had his contract cancelled by mutual consent earlier in the week.
