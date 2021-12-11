Neil Critchley provides latest update on Blackpool's search for a new assistant following Stuart McCall's return to Sheffield United

The 57-year-old left Bloomfield Road at the end of last month to link up with Paul Heckingbottom at Sheffield United, where McCall has played and coached before.

It means that for the second time this year the Seasiders are searching for an assistant to work alongside Neil Critchley and Mike Garrity.

McCall made the move to the Fylde coast in the summer to replace Colin Calderwood, who also upped sticks to rejoin a former club, Northampton Town, in June.

Critchley told The Gazette: “We’re talking about it, so that will be an internal process that we follow.

“We’re accumulating potential candidates for that position but there’s nothing on the horizon yet. That will be an ongoing process in the next few days.”

Heckingbottom and McCall have made a strong start at Bramall Lane, winning their first two games in charge.

McCall is now number two to Paul Heckingbottom at Bramall Lane

It comes after Slavisa Jokanovic was relieved of his duties after just six months in the hotseat. Heckingbottom was previously working as the club’s Under-23s coach.