Neil Critchley provides injury update on Kenny Dougall after Blackpool's derby win against Preston
Neil Critchley didn’t seem overly concerned by the knock Kenny Dougall suffered towards the end of Blackpool’s derby win against Preston on Saturday.
Read More
The midfielder required treatment on his ankle from the physio during Blackpool’s 2-0 victory, their first win against Preston in 12 years.
Dougall was able to walk off the field though as he was replaced by Callum Connolly, which appeared to be more of a precautionary change.
“He just got a kick to his ankle,” Critchley told The Gazette.
“He’s got some ice on it in the dressing room, but hopefully he’ll be fine.”
There was positive news elsewhere, as Dujon Sterling returned to the bench after missing Blackpool’s last two games through illness.
Daniel Gretarsson is back available after recovering from mild concussion, while Kevin Stewart (ankle) is also on the mend.
Reece James (foot) and CJ Hamilton (also foot), meanwhile, took part in a small-sided game on the Bloomfield Road pitch after Saturday’s game, which featured the subs and players who failed to make the match-day squad.
Oliver Casey, Oliver Sarkic, Bez Lubala, Owen Dale and Joe Nuttall were also among those to take part.
Chris Maxwell (torn quad), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles) and Shayne Lavery (hamstring) all remain sidelined.
But having been without as many as 10 players as recently as last week, Critchley will be delighted the club’s injury list is finally beginning to clear up ahead of next week’s trip to Sheffield United.
“Dujon was back on the bench (at the weekend), so he’s fine and okay,” Pool’s head coach said.
“Daniel Gretarsson is training and Kevin Stewart did some running and ball work on Friday and hopefully he’ll join in with training next week.”
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here