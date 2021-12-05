Neil Critchley provides humorous response when asked who he'd like Blackpool to draw in the FA Cup third round

The Seasiders now enter the competition at a later stage following their promotion to the Championship.

Fellow second tier sides and Premier League clubs are also included in the draw for the first time this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pool pulled off a cup upset last season, beating then top flight side West Brom on penalties before being narrowly knocked out in the fourth round by Brighton & Hove Albion.

After being asked who he’d like to face in the third round after Saturday’s dismal 3-0 home defeat to Luton Town, Critchley provided a predictably humorous response.

“There’s 48 hours between now and then and I’ve got a few cats to kick,” he told The Gazette.

“But it’s the third round and it’s always exciting,

Neil Critchley's Blackpool side lost 3-0 to Luton yesterday

“We’d love to get a big team at home or a big team away maybe, that’s the excitement of the draw.

“I’ll be looking forward to it, but I need to go home and recover first.”

The draw takes place at 7pm on Monday before the final second round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City, which is being televised on ITV.

Blackpool will be ball number seven.

Third round ties will take place over the weekend of Friday, January 7 to Monday, January 10, with winning clubs picking up £82,000 in prize money.