Neil Critchley of Blackpool on manager of the month shortlist with Bournemouth, Derby and Sheffield United bosses

He led the Seasiders to 10 points from their five games last month as Pool moved away from the danger zone and into the relative comfort of mid-table.

Critchley’s men recorded wins against Fulham, Middlesbrough and Barnsley and were pegged back late on to draw against Hull City.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley greets Tony Mowbray when the Seasiders defeated Blackburn Rovers last weekend

The only defeat came at home to Huddersfield Town, where Pool were cruelly beaten 3-0 despite a spirited display.

“Belief is a magical quality in football,” the EFL said of Critchley’s nomination.

“Critchley told his side that a first win of the season was possible against then unbeaten Fulham.

“His players seized the day and added two more victories to end September with 10 points from five matches.”

Critchley faces competition for the monthly award from Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic, Bournemouth’s Scott Parker and Wayne Rooney, of crisis club Derby County.

Like Critchley, Jokanovic also bagged 10 points during September as the Blades rediscovered some form after a tricky start.

Under Parker’s tutelage, Bournemouth picked up an impressive 13 points from their five games last month.

Rooney, meanwhile, led the Rams to wins over Stoke City and Reading and a draw against high-flying West Brom to help alleviate Derby’s troubles after they were hit with a 12-point deduction.

There is no Blackpool representation in the player category, although former Seasider Ben Garrity has been nominated for Port Vale in League Two.

The judging panel for the manager of the month award comprises former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL communications director Mark Rowan and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

All winners will be announced on Friday.