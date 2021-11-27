Neil Critchley makes four changes to his Blackpool side for today's clash against Birmingham City

After two physically demanding games, Neil Critchley has opted to switch things up for today's trip to St Andrew's.

By Matt Scrafton
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 1:59 pm
Updated Saturday, 27th November 2021, 2:08 pm

Read More

Read More
Birmingham City v Blackpool: Build-up, team news and live match updates

The Pool boss makes four changes to his side from the midweek draw against West Brom.

Jordan Gabriel is rested and drops down to the bench, which sees Dujon Sterling take his spot at right-back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Elsewhere, Ryan Wintle is surprisingly named among the substitutes despite being a virtual ever-present since arriving on loan from Cardiff City. Callum Connolly takes his spot in central midfield alongside Kenny Dougall.

Demetri Mitchell replaces Josh Bowler in a like-for-like replacement, while Owen Dale comes in for Shayne Lavery - which sees the Seasiders revert to a 4-2-3-1 system with Gary Madine leading the line on his own.

Chris Maxwell (quad), Richard Keogh (calf), Oliver Casey (ankle), Luke Garbutt (knee), Kevin Stewart (ankle), Matty Virtue (ACL) and Grant Ward (achilles) all remain sidelined with injuries.

The likes of Sonny Carey, CJ Hamilton and Tyreece John-Jules are left out of the squad altogether.

Wintle, a virtual ever-present for the Seasiders, drops down to the bench

Birmingham, meanwhile, made three changes to their side from their midweek draw against neighbours Coventry City.

TEAMS

Birmingham: Sarkic, Pedersen, Roberts, Sanderson, Bela, Graham, Sunjic, James, McGree, Hogan, Deeney

Subs: Etheridge, Castillo, Dean, Oakley, Walker, Aneke, Jutkiewicz

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Sterling, Ekpiteta, Husband, James, Connolly, Dougall, Mitchell, Anderson, Dale, Madine

Subs: Moore, Gretarsson, Gabriel, Wintle, Bowler, Lavery, Yates

Referee: Matthew Donohue

​Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here﻿

Neil CritchleyJordan GabrielCallum ConnollyBirmingham CityBlackpool