Neil Critchley jokes about the return of the fist pump after Blackpool's win against Bristol City after Fulham snub

Blackpool’s head coach was urged to bring it out by the sold-out away end at Craven Cottage last week following the 1-1 draw against league leaders Fulham - however opted not to.

Thankfully those in the North Stand were able to witness it on Saturday after the Seasiders breezed to an emphatic 3-1 win against Bristol City, which was Blackpool’s third home win on the spin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Critchley told The Gazette he will only perform the celebration, which was taken from his former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, after his side have picked up three points.

“It was only a point at Fulham last week, you don’t get it for a draw,” he said with a wry smile on his face.

“Draws don’t count! Although it was a great draw, it only happens when we win.

“When you prepare all week and the supporters come and give you everything they’ve got, it’s the best feeling.

Neil Critchley gets ready to celebrate with the North Stand after yesterday's win

“I can assure you, it’s the best feeling in the world.”

Despite the inclement weather conditions on the Fylde coast yesterday, it was another boisterous atmosphere at Bloomfield Road as the Seasiders maintained their unbeaten start to 2022 in the league.

Critchley added: “They’re incredible, aren’t they? They’re just amazing.

“I’m just so pleased we can make them happy. We’re in good form at the minute and I wouldn’t want to be an opposition team coming here when we’ve got support like that.

“It makes a big difference and I’m always grateful for all the support they give to my players, myself and my staff.

“Not getting past Coventry, but Bournemouth will be an interesting game for certain next Saturday.”

The victory takes Blackpool up to 40 points and just five adrift of the play-off places.

Next up is a Coventry side that are level on points with them in the league table, but ahead by virtue of goal difference.

“We’re in a decent position and it sets us up nicely for a really tough game at Coventry on Tuesday,” Critchley said.

“They’re a really good team and we know it will be tough, but we’re in good form and we’re full of confidence so let’s go there and take the game to them and give it everything we’ve got.”