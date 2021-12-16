Neil Critchley impressed with how Blackpool handled their recent FA Youth Cup tie

The Seasiders overcame Huddersfield Town in convincing fashion last week to set up a fourth round tie against Cheltenham Town.

Despite only winning 1-0 courtesy of Johnny Johnston’s first-half header, John Murphy’s side could easily have added another two or three goals to their tally such was their dominance.

Critchley, who watched the game from the West Stand at Bloomfield Road, was really encouraged with what he saw.

“I was really impressed and I really enjoyed the night,” Pool’s head coach told The Gazette.

“I’ve been involved in many a Youth Cup night myself where the players don’t perform because anxiety, excitement and emotion gets the better of players.

“I thought the players showed terrific composure, they showed bravery to play, created a host of chances - I thought 1-0 was flattering to Huddersfield.

“The organisation of the team, the commitment and the work rate, they were excellent on the night and they were a real credit to John Murphy, Danny Ventre, Ciaran Donnelly and the rest of the staff.

“The players put on a really good show that night and I know they’ve got Cheltenham away next week and I’m looking forward to that game as well.”

The youngsters make the trip to Whaddon Road on Wednesday, December 22, with the game kicking off at 7pm.

Admission is priced at £5 for adults and £2 for Under-18s.