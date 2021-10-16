Neil Critchley declares love for Blackpool but does that mean he'll extend contract?

That was the response of Neil Critchley when asked if he could become the next of Blackpool’s assets to agree a longer-term contract at Bloomfield Road.

It comes after Kenny Dougall joined Chris Maxwell, Kevin Stewart and Jerry Yates in committing their futures to the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Critchley's Blackpool contract runs to the end of next season

Critchley’s contract runs until the end of next season and Pool’s head coach told The Gazette: “My contract is still there for a while but I’m more than happy here.

“I love what I do. I love this football club, the support and the love I’ve been given here.

“There’s no better feeling than when you feel respected and valued, and I have that here.

“I’m so pleased that I have the privilege of being the head coach of this football club.”

Dougall became the latest player to agree a new contract last week, keeping him at Blackpool until June 2023.

The club also has the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

The 28-year-old, whose old deal was due to expire at the end of the season, has been a key performer for the Seasiders since joining the club 12 months ago.

Midfielder Dougall, who has recently been away with the Australian national team, made 40 appearances for the club last season and scored both goals in the Wembley play-off final.

The former Barnsley man has made another 11 appearances so far this season.

“I was delighted with that,” Critchley said of Dougall’s decision to extend his stay.

“The players were successful last season and I always think continuity is important when you’ve got good players and good people.

“You want to keep the core of the group together and improve upon that, and Kenny was one of those players I wanted to really keep.

“He definitely epitomises everything I’d want in a footballer, not just his quality but him as a person. He’s such a great guy to work with every day.

“He’s got aspirations of getting in the Australian national team and I want to try and help him do that.

“I’m delighted he’s committed his future to Blackpool and it’s a big statement from us. This is the football club we’re trying to become.

“That all comes from Simon Sadler and the support I get from above.”