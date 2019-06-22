Nathan Delfouneso shaping up for a top-six push with Blackpool

Nathan Delfouneso believes Blackpool have given themselves a good foundation to launch a promotion charge next season.

The Seasiders have kept the core of a squad together that finished in 10th place in League One last season.

While many Pool players were disappointed not to launch a serious charge for the top six, it represented another season of progress for the club as they finished two places and two points higher than the previous campaign.

With the club actively looking to add further quality to their ranks, added to the newfound positivity at Bloomfield Road, Delfouneso says the signs are looking good.

“I’m very excited for next season. I can’t wait to start,” he said.

“Obviously we need to get the pre-season out of way, get that done and dusted and then it’s about getting ready for the new season.

“We took another step forward last year, although we felt we could have taken another couple of steps forward. But it’s a good point where we’ve got to and now we’ve got to make sure we improve on that.

“We’ve got to be dedicated to make sure we push on and make the step up to those top six places at least.

“I have faith in the team and the squad we’ve already got because we’ve got a good core. That’s good because in recent years it’s often changed quite a lot.

“We’ve kept the team together and hopefully we can push on next year.”

Delfouneso, who recently agreed a new contract with the club, has stuck to his own fitness routine over the close season ahead of next week’s start of pre-season training.

The 28-year-old is already itching to get back to action and believes he’s found the right balance between rest and maintaining his fitness during the break.

“The summer has been eventful but I’ve been watching the games that have been going on, which have been interesting,” he added.

“I’ve kept myself ticking over to make sure I come back ready, which I always do.

“You’ve got to get the right balance. I’m one that doesn’t like stopping too much, although I might take the intensity down a little bit.

“But I like to maintain my fitness so that when I come back I’m ready to go again.

“But it was a long, hard season, so it’s also important to rest.”

Delfouneso recently penned a new two-year deal with the Seasiders, with the club also holding the option to extend by a further 12 months.

The forward made 45 appearances last season, scoring seven times to finish the campaign as the club’s second- highest goalscorer.

Now in his fourth spell with the Seasiders, he made his 200th appearance for the club against Luton Town in April.