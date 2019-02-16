Nathan Delfouneso maintains Blackpool’s players do not deserve a points punishment

Nathan Delfouneso believes Blackpool being punished with a 12-point deduction would be the last thing he and his team-mates deserve for their displays so far this season.

The Seasiders have defied the off-the-field uncertainty this term to sit on the cusp of the League One play-offs with just 15 games remaining.

However, with Blackpool now in receivership, that could all be turned on its head should the EFL decide to dock the club points.

Delfouneso insists that, until told otherwise, the players will continue to strive to reach the top six and he just hopes that isn’t cruelly snatched away from them.

He said: “Obviously we’ve been made aware of it but again, until we’ve been told, you don’t know how your feelings are going to go.

“This team is doing really well and I still feel we can achieve something this season. I genuinely believe that with the boys we’ve got in the changing room.

“So, until told otherwise, we’ll keep pushing on and keep looking to get into those top places.

“Until we know about the deduction I’m not going to concern myself with it too much.

“Obviously, the sooner it is dealt with the better, but no one in there deserves anything like that. All we’ve done is work hard to get into this position and hopefully we don’t get it taken away from us.

“Hopefully we can continue achieving our goals we’ve set ourselves.”

Away from the uncertainty, Blackpool travel to fellow play-off hopefuls Charlton Athletic today as they look to continue their recent good form.

With the Seasiders now unbeaten in their last six games, a record that includes a win at Portsmouth and the midweek draw at Sunderland, Delfouneso insists his side have nothing to fear.

“I don’t think we’ve got anything to be afraid of against anybody, whether it’s Charlton, whether it’s Sunderland or Oxford who we’ve got coming up next,” the forward said.

“With the players we’ve got and the team spirit and togetherness, we’re more than a match for anybody in this league.

“There’s no fear in this team. Everybody trusts and believes in each other and we take that onto the pitch.

“There’s a freedom in the team and that’s why we can go to any ground and think we can come back with something.

“We don’t like settling for things, we want to achieve the full maximum and that’s what we’ll do again on Saturday.”