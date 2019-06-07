Nathan Delfouneso hopes to repay Blackpool FC’s faith next season

Nathan Delfouneso says his special bond with Blackpool’s fans was a key factor in his decision to extend his Bloomfield Road stay.

The 28-year-old has recently penned a new two-year deal with the Seasiders with the club also holding the option to extend by a further 12 months.

The forward made 45 appearances last season, scoring seven times to be club’s second highest goalscorer.

“I’m glad to have got it done and I’m really thankful for all those involved to get it over the line,” he said.

“I’m thankful the club have shown faith in me and hopefully I can repay that faith next season.

“I’m really looking forward to next season and hopefully we can have a successful year.

“The new deal gives me some stability as I know where I’m going to be.

“It shows the club has faith in me to give me this contract, which I’m very thankful for.

“I need to go and make sure I produce the goods now to make sure I’m worth this new deal.

“To be honest I left everything down to my representatives, I just made it known that I want to play.

“I’m really excited for the future to come and hopefully it will be a successful season ahead.”

Delfouneso, now in his fourth spell with the club, made his 200th appearance for the Seasiders in April.

He first arrived at Bloomfield Road in 2012 on loan from Aston Villa.

“I think it’s how everyone first took to me when I came here,” he added, when asked about his special connection with the club’s fanbase.

“There’s still three members of staff still here from when I first arrived.

“How the people, the fans, the club have taken to me, how settled I am here, I’ve taken to the whole place and I think it’s great.

“They’ve always shown faith in me which all I can ask for as a player; a bit of love and a bit of faith.

“The fans are coming back now in their numbers, which you can tell from the season ticket sales. Long may that continue and hopefully we can get a few more.

“When you’re here and the fans sing your song, that gives you a nice feeling inside and it puts a smile on your face.

“I’d like to think I’ve got a good relationship with the supporters and I like to give back to them as my way of appreciation.”

Delfouneso attended Monday’s announcement at Blackpool Tower, where the club revealed a new partnership with the town council.

This new partnership will see the branding of VisitBlackpool and the health campaign ‘GET VOCAL’ adorn the front of the club’s shirts next season.

“I think it’s a real positive, I’ve always said this club is massive for the community,” Delfouneso said.

“It’s a shame how things were for a few years but now it’s clear people are together now.

“These sort of partnerships showcases Blackpool as a whole and as a place. With the mental health thing as well, that’s another positive step.”