Nathan Delfouneso happy to sign new Blackpool deal when "everything is right"

Nathan Delfouneso has revealed talks are ongoing between his “people” and Blackpool FC over a new contract.

READ MORE: Blackpool FC condemns pitch invasion

The forward’s current deal expires at the end of the season but the 28-year-old says he is confident of putting pen to paper on a fresh contract as long as “everything is right”.

Delfouneso has made 43 appearances this season, scoring seven times, his latest strike winning three points for the Seasiders in Monday’s last-gasp 2-1 home win over Fleetwood Town.

“There are talks and we’ll see,” Delfouneso said. “I’m happy here and I’ve got a great bond with the club.

“It’s a club I’m close to and I do believe it will go places. Hopefully we can kick on for next season.

“So yes, there are talks and hopefully we can get something sorted. I’m happy and if everything is right I’m sure we can sort something out.

“It needs to be right, without doubt. That’s the most important thing.

“We’ve obviously got two weeks of the season remaining now and talks have been going on, but if everything is right I’m sure everything will go quite well and smoothly.

“I’m just concentrating on my football and I’ve left that other business to the people that look after me. That’s all I can do – keep performing out on that pitch.”

Delfouneso has recently found himself in and out of the side, starting the club’s last two games on the bench.

He added: “Anyone who knows me will know that I can’t stand not starting. It’s frustrating being taken out of the team.

“I understand it’s about the squad and I will always respect the manager’s decision, but whether I like it or not is a different story.

“I want to be in that starting 11 and I believe I should be. Obviously I’ve got to make sure when I do get a chance that I perform and do the business.

“I’m all about playing. I don’t want to do anything else other than play.”

Delfouneso bagged the match-winning goal against Fleetwood in the fourth minute of stoppage time, bundling home from close range after Armand Gnanduillet’s lob had rebounded off a post.

The scorer said: “I’m delighted I was able to help the team get the three points, especially in a local derby, so I’m very happy.

“There’s some happy boys in the changing room and I’m just happy I was able to contribute.

“I was just following in really. I saw Armand take the shot, it came off the post and I saw Chris Long in the corner of my eye. I thought to myself, ‘Don’t even think about touching it’.

“I also had to think about whether or not to take it first time.

“But with our pitch I didn’t really fancy it hitting my shinpad and bobbling away, so I got it under control and put it in.”