Nathan Delfouneso desperate to keep starting role for Blackpool's Carabao Cup clash

Saturday's two-goal hero Nathan Delfouneso is desperate to keep his starting role in Blackpool's side tomorrow night for their Carabao Cup first round clash against Macclesfield Town.

The forward has enjoyed an impressive start to the new season and bagged his first goals of the campaign in the 3-1 weekend win at Southend United.

Manager Simon Grayson will make a handful of changes for tomorrow night's cup tie at Bloomfield Road, but Delfouneso says he doesn't want to be one of them.

“I want to play every game but I’ve got to respect the manager’s decision," he said.

“The more games I play, the better chance I’ve got of getting the tally up.

“We will rest and recover, the gaffer will know what he wants to do on Tuesday and we’ll go from there.

“But we will all be ready because we want to get into the next round and go as far as possible, because we went far last year.

“Hopefully we can do the same again this year.”

Despite making 45 appearances last season, Delfouneso was often in and out of the side under the management of Terry McPhillips.

That, the 28-year-old admits, did not help his level of performances.

“The more you play, the better flow you get into your game which can only help with consistency," the forward said.

“It can be a bit difficult when you’re in and out and in and out but the competition is a good thing.

“We have a big squad and there’s a lot of good players right behind us which means if we don’t perform they could be there ready to take your place.

“Once you’re in the team you’ve got to try and keep your place but the boys who have started have done well so far, so long may that continue.”