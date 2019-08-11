Nathan Delfouneso delighted to get off the mark with brace in Blackpool's win at Southend

Nathan Delfouneso spoke of his satisfaction at getting up and running for the season with his brace in Blackpool’s 3-1 win at Southend United on Saturday.

The forward ran in two goals during Pool’s dominant first-half display, which saw them enter the interval three goals ahead.

Southend managed to pull one back via a Simon Cox consolation goal but that took no shine off what was a great win for Simon Grayson’s men, who have now won their opening two league games.

“It was great to get the two goals and help participate in getting the boys the three points,” Delfouneso said.

“I’m a little disappointed I came off but I respect the manager’s decision and we went on to win the game, which is the most important thing.

“It’s great to get up and running and hopefully I can start as I mean to go on.

“I’ve always said I’ve got confidence in front of goal and thankfully it went well for me.

“I’ve just got to continue that, continue working hard, continue delivering performances and when the chances come, keep putting them away.

“I know I’m not going to score every chance I have but if I keep getting in the right positions I know I can put some goals away.”

Delfouneso was substituted after wing-back James Husband was shown a straight red card, Grayson opting to bring on another defender in Michael Nottingham.

Husband was sent his marching orders after clattering into Southend full back Elvis Bwomono on the hour mark.

“It’s a difficult one,” Delfouneso said of Husband’s dismissal.

“I thought it was a tough, hard tackle. I didn’t think it was going to be a red card and initially I actually thought it was just going to be a throw-in.

“I think what might have caused it a little bit is the fact their player ran over and a load of other players ran over which made it more of a scene and made it more than what it could have been.

“I’ve not seen where he tackled him or where he made contact but I know it was a tough tackle, a hard tackle which these days you’re probably not allowed to do.

“But whether he needed to do it, I don’t know, but we will learn from it and thankfully it didn’t cost us anything.

“I think he was very apologetic about it but he will come back from it. He’s been great for us so far so hopefully he can get the suspension out of the way and we’ll see him back soon.”