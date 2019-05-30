Nathan Delfouneso delighted to agree new deal at 'exciting time' for Blackpool

Blackpool stalwart Nathan Delfouneso has spoken of his delight at extending his love affair with the Seasiders.

The forward was out of contract this summer but yesterday put pen to paper on a new two-year deal.

The new contract also includes the option to extend by a further 12 months.

The 28-year-old made 45 appearances last season, scoring seven times to finish the campaign as the club’s second-highest goalscorer.

Delfouneso, now in his fourth spell with the club, made his 200th appearance for the Seasiders last month.

He first arrived at Bloomfield Road in 2012 for one of two loan spells from Aston Villa.

Delfouneso said: “I’ve always had a close affinity with this club and I’m pleased that I’ll be able to continue playing my football here.

“It’s an exciting time with all the fans now being back, and it’s important that we kick on again and give them the results they deserve.”

Delfouneso’s new deal means Blackpool have 19 first-team players already signed up for next season.

The club’s only out-of-contract player yet to sign on for the 2019/20 League One campaign is midfielder Jimmy Ryan.

The 30-year-old missed all but 45 minutes of last season with a knee complaint.

But he made his long-overdue return in the second half of the final game of the season, almost 12 months to the day since his previous taste of the action.

“I would love to stay here,” Ryan said after the 3-0 defeat to Gillingham.

“I was going to say I’ve had a good two years but I’ve had one good year and a frustrating second one.

“But I feel I’ve got a lot to offer the team when I’m back fit and with a good pre-season under my belt I will be the same player I was.

“I’d like to think I proved in the 45 minutes I can get back to where I was.

“There’s nothing that says I won’t stay – I’ve said that from day one. It 100 per cent isn’t in my hands.

“Sometimes you leave clubs. I left Fleetwood and you hear stories but it’s never what you hear.”

Blackpool had sold 3,536 season tickets as of Wednesday evening, that's almost 1,000 sales over the past week. The club has set a target to have 6,000 season ticket holders for 2019/20.