Nathan Delfouneso commits future to Blackpool by penning new deal

Blackpool stalwart Nathan Delfouneso has committed his future to the club by penning a new deal with the Seasiders.

The forward was out of contract this summer but he’s now put pen to paper on a fresh two-year deal ahead of what will be his seventh season with Blackpool.

The new contract also involves the option to extend by a further 12 months.

The 28-year-old made 45 appearances last season, scoring seven times to finish the campaign as the club’s second highest goalscorer.

Delfouneso, now in his fourth spell with the club, made his 200th appearance for the Seasiders in April.

He first arrived at Bloomfield Road in 2012 on loan from Aston Villa.

Blackpool’s only out-of-contract player yet to sign on for next season is midfielder Jimmy Ryan.

Contracted players for next season:

Goalkeepers: Mark Howard, Christoffer Mafoumbi, Myles Boney

Defenders: Nick Anderton, Marc Bola, Michael Nottingham, Curtis Tilt, Ollie Turton

Midfielders: Yusifu Ceesay, Liam Feeney, Callum Guy, Harry Pritchard, Rowan Roache, Jay Spearing, Jordan Thompson, Matty Virtue

Forwards: Nathan Delfouneso, Armand Gnanduillet, Adi Yussuf