Nathan Delfouneso: Blackpool face battle to break teams down

Blackpool must find different ways to break teams down in order to continue their winning streak.

READ MORE: No easy way into team warns Blackpool boss Grayson

That’s according to Nathan Delfouneso, who scored his first goal since August in the 4-3 victory over Peterborough United in their last League One outing.

That victory, just Pool’s third in 13 league games, came against a Posh team who were wide open and looking to attack at every opportunity, which left plenty of gaps for the Seasiders to exploit.

But Delfouneso is well aware that’s not always going to be the case, with this Saturday’s opponents AFC Wimbledon likely to be a tougher nut to crack.

Simon Grayson’s side have struggled to break down teams that sit deep and defend in numbers.

But if Blackpool can find a way past Wimbledon’s defence and notch another win, it will be four straight victories for the men in tangerine.

“I think the confidence is high,” Delfouneso told The Gazette. “The belief has always been there but everything seemed to come together against Peterborough the other week.

“There’s still a lot to improve on. We all know that but the last league game was a good step forward. Hopefully we can now build on that.

“We always look to go out and attack but every game is different.

Some teams will come here and sit back, and won’t leave much space.

“That makes them difficult to break down and means it’s down to us to go and break them down.

“Perhaps we’ve not been as successful at that as we would have liked.

“Fair play to Peterborough, they came to beat us and they weren’t going to sit back, which may have left a few more spaces for us.

“But it’s down to us in each individual game to work out how we need to get success.

“But we always want to attack because we’ve got some good attacking players here.

“It’s down to us to deliver the goods on the day. It went well in the last league game, and hopefully we can be consistent and get on a run with it.”

While the win against the free-scoring Posh gave a massive boost to everyone at the club, Delfouneso insists there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“It’s only one game, so we can’t get too crazy about it,” the forward added.

“It’s down to us as individuals and together as a team to be consistent with it.

“We’re feeling good and we’re getting our rhythm back. I speak for myself, after being out for a while, and the likes of Sullay (Kaikai) as well.

“We’re getting back into our flow and hopefully we can continue to gel as a combination for the good of the team.

“The most important thing is to get that consistency to keep working towards each game.

“We know what we’ve got to do, which is to focus on our game and our play.

“It doesn’t matter who we come up against because when we’re on form we know we’re a match for anybody.”