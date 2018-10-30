Nathan Delfouneso: Blackpool are better than derby day display

Nathan Delfouneso believes Blackpool didn’t give a true account of themselves in Saturday’s defeat to Fylde coast rivals Fleetwood Town.

READ MORE: Donervon Daniels ruled out of Blackpool's Carabao Cup tie at Arsenal



The Seasiders found themselves on the losing side against Fleetwood for the first time in their history, going down to a 3-2 defeat in a thrilling encounter at Highbury.

It was the first time Blackpool have conceded three times in a league game this season, suffering just their second defeat in League One.

The Seasiders could have no real complaints about the result, with Delfouneso admitting they didn’t do themselves justice.

“I’m really disappointed. We’re all gutted in the dressing room, there’s no doubt about that,” he told The Gazette.

“You don’t want to lose any game but obviously in a derby there’s a lot more meaning to it, so the lads are really disappointed. We know we’re much better than that.

“We can’t be too downhearted because we’ve done a lot of good work this season and we can’t allow this one game to put us down. It wasn’t us.

“It’s hard to pinpoint one specific thing but all the boys know we’re better than that. But we also know we will come back stronger.

“We’ve got to brush ourselves down and go again.”

Terry McPhillips’ men got off to the worst possible start, conceding twice in the opening 11 minutes.

The first came just five minutes in as Wes Burns struck a superb low shot beyond Mark Howard before Ross Wallace doubled the lead from 25 yards.

Blackpool did pull one back 10 minutes before half- time as Delfouneso crossed for Jordan Thompson to tap home from close range.

Delfouneso then turned goalscorer just two minutes after Paddy Madden had come off the bench to extend Fleetwood’s lead, with Joey Barton’s men eventually holding on for the win.

Delfouneso added: “They did start well. They were on the front foot and you could tell they were hungry.

“They scored two goals and once that happens it’s always going to be a mountain to climb, although we do feel we can come back. Unfortunately we couldn’t manage it.

“I’m happy to go and get an assist and a goal but at the same time it didn’t help us get any points out of the game.

“On a personal note, it’s good but you’ve got to look at the whole picture and it’s a defeat.”