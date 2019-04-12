MP Gordon Marsden 'delighted' with Blackpool FC's points deduction reprieve

MP for Blackpool South Gordon Marsden believes the EFL’s decision not to dock the 12 points is a “vote of confidence” in the club’s new management.

Marsden urged the EFL not to punish the Seasiders for entering into receivership in a letter he penned to chief executive Shaun Harvey in February.

He followed that up by tabling an Early Day Motion in parliament which called for Pool to be spared.

Mr Marsden claimed a deduction would “handicap” the club and simply add further to their “burdens”.

“I am delighted that the EFL have chosen not to deduct the points given the circumstances I outlined in my letter,” he told The Gazette.

“It is a good start and a vote of confidence in the current management of the club.

“I believe it to be the common sense decision but that’s not to say it was a foregone conclusion at all.

“This should serve as a weight off the shoulders off the club’s manager and players and the club can now look forward to the future under new owners.”