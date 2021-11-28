Modest Blackpool player ratings as Neil Critchley's men lose late on to Birmingham City

Here's how Pool's players rated during the 1-0 loss...
1. Dan Grimshaw - 6/10
Made an important early stop, but otherwise had a relatively quiet game. Not much he could do about the goal.
2. Dujon Sterling - 7/10
Solid. A real threat going forward in the first-half with his overlapping runs and dangerous balls into the box.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10
Stood up to Birmingham’s onslaught of long throws and made a heroic block to deny Troy Deeney.
4. James Husband - 7/10
Battled on after his midweek incident, which saw him sport a head bandage. Kept Troy Deeney quiet.