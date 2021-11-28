Lukas Jutkiewicz's late goal condemned the Seasiders to a cruel defeat

Modest Blackpool player ratings as Neil Critchley's men lose late on to Birmingham City

A controversial late hammerblow condemned Blackpool to a cruel defeat away to Birmingham City yesterday.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 7:30 am

Here's how Pool's players rated during the 1-0 loss...

1. Dan Grimshaw - 6/10

Made an important early stop, but otherwise had a relatively quiet game. Not much he could do about the goal.

2. Dujon Sterling - 7/10

Solid. A real threat going forward in the first-half with his overlapping runs and dangerous balls into the box.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10

Stood up to Birmingham’s onslaught of long throws and made a heroic block to deny Troy Deeney.

4. James Husband - 7/10

Battled on after his midweek incident, which saw him sport a head bandage. Kept Troy Deeney quiet.

