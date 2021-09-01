MK Dons boss confirms deadline day interest in his players as Blackpool make late approach for Matt O'Riley

It comes amid speculation that Blackpool made a late enquiry for young midfielder Matt O’Riley.Sky Sports reported yesterday that the Seasiders had an approach knocked back for the 20-year-old, who was in EFL Trophy action for Manning’s men last night.

O’Riley became the third central midfielder to be linked with Pool in recent days, following speculation surrounding Oxford United’s Cameron Brannagan and Josh Vela, of Shrewsbury Town.

Somewhat comically, within minutes of Sky Sports releasing news of Blackpool’s bid, O’Riley scored an own goal in MK Dons’ EFL Trophy group game against Burton Albion.

Speaking after the game, MK boss Manning revealed there was deadline day interest in some of his players.

“That's us done for the evening,” Manning confirmed after the game to our sister paper, the MK Citizen.

On the interest in his players, he continued: “I see it as a huge compliment when there is interest from clubs at a higher level for our players.

“It shows recruitment has been done well, it shows we're developing players and the team is doing well. It's a real positive we've got the interest.

“But going forwards, we've got such a strong group so going forwards so to keep them all together is a good thing.

“The consistency is great. It has been an interesting few days, trying to get the right people. And we have that with Peter Kioso (from Luton Town).

“Now we're settled, we know what we're concentrating on and we know what we are doing until January.”

O’Riley, who has represented England at Under-18 level, joined MK in January of this year after spending six months as a free agent, having been let go by Fulham.

Pool were keen to strengthen their options in the centre of midfield, where they’re a little light on options as a result of long-term injuries to Matty Virtue and Grant Ward.

Neil Critchley’s men are still hopeful of wrapping up a deal for winger Owen Dale from Crewe Alexandra and are just awaiting final ratification from the EFL.