Milton Keynes boss Paul Tisdale on his side's 3-0 win against Blackpool

Paul Tisdale spoke of his delight after his Milton Keynes' side won for the first time away from home this season with a 3-0 rout of Blackpool.

READ MORE: Simon Grayson's angry verdict after Blackpool's home defeat to Milton Keynes



The Seasiders slumped to a second straight defeat in embarrassing fashion as they succumbed without a fight.

Russell Martin slammed the away side in front after just five minutes, before Jordan Houghton and David Kasumu capitalised on more horror defending in the second half.

The result and performance left Tisdale a happy man come full time.

"You can’t predict a 3-0 win but you can predict a tough mentality," he said.

"We’ve had some disappointing Saturdays but we had a good week last week with two tough performances. I knew we had it in us today.

"We won 3-0 because of the way we played, we countered really well.

"I was encouraging them to take a bit of a chance and show a bit more confidence. The third goal was a great example of that.

"We’re really pleased. There is more to come but I’m taking 3-0. I’m delighted for the players.

"Back on the bus, drive home and we’ve got some fish and chips! We’ll have a good trip home."