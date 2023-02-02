It’s the first of 19 cup finals for Mick McCarthy as he takes charge of his first league game since being appointed the new Blackpool boss.

His reign kicked off with a narrow 2-1 defeat in the FA Cup to Premier League side Southampton last week, a game which gave the supporters in attendance plenty of encouragement.

But it’s time for the Seasiders to start picking up some wins in the league, something they’ve still not done since October.

It leaves them 23rd in the Championship and three points adrift of safety, albeit they do have two games in hand on Cardiff City.

McCarthy couldn’t have asked for much more of a difficult task in his first league game as Blackpool face a Middlesbrough side that sit third in the table.

It’s been some rise for Boro, who were floundering in 21st before Michael Carrick took over in October.

Tim Robinson is the referee in charge of this game. He’s officiated 23 games so far this season, dishing out 92 yellow cards and six reds.