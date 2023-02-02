Middlesbrough v Blackpool: Live updates from Mick McCarthy's first league game in charge
After making the long trip down to Southampton last weekend, Blackpool face a journey up to the other end of the country this afternoon as they take on in-form Middlesbrough.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
“It’s the next game, it’s a new game and it’s a different challenge for us,” Boro boss Michael Carrick said.
“They’ve obviously got a new manager and what does that bring? There’s always that bit of the unknown. We will have to be ready for that.
“They gave Southampton a really good game last week, so we understand the challenge we face and we’re looking forward to it.
“They’re fighting for their lives to get results, as we are, but it’s another game and one we have to be ready for and prepared for and we will be.
“It’s certainly a challenge and these games can be dangerous. If you take the foot off the gas ever so slightly you can get caught out, so we’ve got to be right on physically, mentally and focused for the game.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for the work Mick has done and the amount of time he’s spent in the hotseat at certain clubs and the experience he’s gained over the years.”
“I thought the performance last week was alright, but it’s the reaction we need this week against a team that’s now in the top six and are flying and playing some really good football.
“They’ve got some good players first and foremost and play in a shape that obviously suits them,” McCarthy added.
“They’ve got good movement, they’re good at keeping the ball, getting up the pitch and pinning you in.
“They’ve got plenty of pace and size in the team as well, so they look to be an all-round good Championship team. They’re certainly proving to be that.
“We’ve got to make sure we don’t get beat at Middlesbrough, to try and get something out of the game. That takes precedent over the cup game.
“But we tried our damnest to win that and I thought the lads were great. The two goals were unforgivable to give away, but to come from 2-0 down shows we had a really good attitude and they were hanging on at the end.”
James Husband has been ruled out with a hamstring strain after picking up the knock during last weekend’s FA Cup defeat to Southampton.
There’s better news regarding Gary Madine, who has trained and is fit to play after being taken off the substitute’s bench last week after complaining of a sore back.
Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson all remain sidelined.
Curtis Nelson could make his debut after signing from Cardiff City towards the end of the transfer window, while both Charlie Goode and Tom Trybull will be out to make their first league starts for the Seasiders.
It’s the first of 19 cup finals for Mick McCarthy as he takes charge of his first league game since being appointed the new Blackpool boss.
His reign kicked off with a narrow 2-1 defeat in the FA Cup to Premier League side Southampton last week, a game which gave the supporters in attendance plenty of encouragement.
But it’s time for the Seasiders to start picking up some wins in the league, something they’ve still not done since October.
It leaves them 23rd in the Championship and three points adrift of safety, albeit they do have two games in hand on Cardiff City.
McCarthy couldn’t have asked for much more of a difficult task in his first league game as Blackpool face a Middlesbrough side that sit third in the table.
It’s been some rise for Boro, who were floundering in 21st before Michael Carrick took over in October.
Tim Robinson is the referee in charge of this game. He’s officiated 23 games so far this season, dishing out 92 yellow cards and six reds.
He sent off Callum Connolly for two bookable offences during the 1-1 draw with Sunderland on New Year’s Day, while he also took charge of the 1-0 defeat to Luton in November.
