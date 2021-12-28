Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder provides Covid and injury update ahead of Blackpool clash

Boro, like Blackpool, are yet to call a game off this season due to Covid.

Their game against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day, meanwhile, was just one of two games in the Championship to go ahead, with Blackpool's trip to Huddersfield Town the other one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As it stands, Boro have avoided a full-blown outbreak with minimal Covid cases among the squad.

However, like Blackpool, they must test their players both today and tomorrow ahead of Wednesday night's game.

“We’re okay, injury-wise." Wilder told Teesside Live.

“The players will have their Covid tests this morning, so it’s the luck of the draw with those.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder

“Those are our last tests before the Blackpool game so fingers crossed when they come in they don’t have any symptoms and we have a clean bill of health from that round of testing.

“We can do all we can do in terms of the protocols, but sometimes it is down to the luck of the draw, and fingers crossed we will have a clean bill of health going into Blackpool.”

Wilder says Middlesbrough have taken all action necessary to avoid an outbreak, including the cancellation of the club's Christmas Party.

This is something the Seasiders also opted to do.

But the former Sheffield United chief admits there's only so much you can do to keep the virus at bay.

“I think it’s a bit of both in terms of responsibility and also fortune," Wilder added.

“We’ve got to have a bit of responsibility. Whether I’m being a bit controversial or not, we cancelled our Christmas Party which was due to be in London because it was the right thing to do and I know certain other teams didn’t.

“We took responsibility but there are certain parts of it where we’re trying to be lucky with it. I think it’s a balance.

“We’re doing whatever we can do here and historically through the pandemic when it first came upon us, speaking to guys here they’re quite proud of the record they’ve got and the protocols they put in place guided by the EFL.

“So it doesn’t just come with 100% luck, but that is certainly a part of it. If we can keep that balance then hopefully we can come through that period.”