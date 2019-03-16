Michael Nottingham says Blackpool should be in a better league position

Blackpool’s Michael Nottingham believes the Seasiders should be higher up the League One table given their exemplary clean sheet record.

Terry McPhillips’ men have kept 16 shutouts this season, yet still find themselves three points adrift of the top six places, sitting eighth in the table.

Pool squandered the chance to draw level on points with sixth-placed Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday, Nottingham scoring in their 1-1 draw against the Yorkshire outfit.

With nine games left to play, Nottingham believes it’s all still to play for.

“We’re just outside it, but it’s that time of the season where everyone is going to be dropping points at some point,” the 29-year-old said.

“It’s been our downfall this season, getting too many draws.

“We’ve had loads of clean sheets, and I think with the record we have, we should be higher than we are.

“It’s something we want to turn around and we’ve got to do better.”

Blackpool were unable to build on the positivity surrounding the club, picking up just two points from their home games against Southend United and Doncaster last week.

That, Nottingham admits, puts more pressure on the players to pick up the win at Burton Albion this afternoon.

“I think we look forward to all games, whether they’re home or away,” the defender said.

“We’re coming up to that point of the season where we obviously want to do well and push on.

“I think it’s important now, because we didn’t get the result we wanted on Tuesday night, to go away and try and get the three points and try and get on a run of winning games.”

Nottingham bagged his fourth goal of the season on Tuesday night, slamming home from close range to put the Seasiders ahead.

The former Salford City man said scoring in front of such a big crowd was a great feeling.

“I remember there was a bit of luck, it came off their defender and hit the crossbar and post together,” Nottingham explained.

“It just came out to me and I’ve just tried to keep it on target and thankfully it went through the bodies.

“I think I’ve still got to work on my celebration but I was just really happy to get the goal and help out.

“It was brilliant (to play in front of such a big crowd), it was a really good atmosphere and a good attendance for a Tuesday night.

“It’s really nice to play in front of a big crowd and they sang all the way through and got us through it.”