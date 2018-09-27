Michael Nottingham pushing for first-team start, says Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips

Michael Nottingham’s impressive display against QPR in midweek has put him in the frame for a league start at the weekend, says Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips.

Nottingham is competing with Ollie Turton for that right-back spot

The 29-year-old has made a seamless step-up from non-league after joining the Seasiders during the summer from Salford City.

However, the defender has found himself on the bench in recent weeks, with the ever-reliable Ollie Turton returning to right back after a short spell in midfield.

But McPhillips says Nottingham’s performance in Tuesday night’s League Cup win against QPR has given him plenty to think about.

When asked if Nottingham is pushing for a start for Saturday’s clash at Peterborough United, McPhillips told The Gazette: “Yes.

“I think Steve McClaren said after Tuesday night’s game that they couldn’t handle our physicality.

“Notts has got that in abundance, hasn’t he? He’s 6ft 4ins, he can head, he can throw, so of course he comes into contention.”

Nottingham played a pivotal role in Blackpool keeping their third consecutive clean sheet on Tuesday, and their seventh of the season already.

When asked about that record, McPhillips said: “Fair play to Mark Howard, he has been different class, especially against Luton.

“On Tuesday I don’t think he had anything to do, but credit to him and the back four. Whoever we seem to pick they do a job.

“All the other lads in front of them have been terrific as well with their defending.”