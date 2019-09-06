Michael Bolingbroke steps down as Blackpool FC chairman

Michael Bolingbroke has taken the decision to step down from his role as executive chairman of Blackpool Football Club.

Bolingbroke was initially brought in as a consultant to the board in February while the club was in receivership.

He was later promoted to the role of executive chairman.

During the summer both Bolingbroke and fellow board member Ben Hatton hinted they were willing stay on at Bloomfield Road beyond their initial interim spell.

When Simon Sadler arrived as owner it was agreed both would remain in situ until September, when their positions would be reviewed, to help with the bedding-in process.

But Bolingbroke has now made the decision to move on.

He said: “It has been a great honour to have been associated with Blackpool Football Club as its executive chairman and I am proud of our achievements over the past few months.

"I can now move on knowing that the future of the club is secure under Simon’s ownership.

“I wish the club and its fans success in the seasons ahead.”

Having alerted the board of his decision, Bolingbroke has left his role as of today.

Sadler added: “I would like to thank Mike for the help and guidance he has given me during these early weeks of my ownership of the club.

“Mike’s role as executive chairman was vital in the transition period leading to the sale of the club and my taking over as the new owner.

"The groundwork laid under Mike’s leadership forms the foundation on which the club is being rebuilt and the board and I are grateful to him for his stewardship of the club.

“We wish Mike all the very best in his future endeavours.”

A qualified chartered accountant, Bolingbroke became the first chief operating officer of Manchester United in 2007, spending seven years at Old Trafford before heading to Inter Milan as chief executive in 2014.

As well as having a highly distinguished background in sport, he has also worked in similar positions across the entertainment industry.

At Manchester United, Bolingbroke served as the principal financial officer until April 2014.

In that role he was responsible for ticketing, hospitality, match and non-matchday operations, club secretarial functions, property management and corporate services including finance, human resources, legal and information technology.

He also served as the senior vice president of shows at Cirque du Soleil from March 2001 to April 2007.