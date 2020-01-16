Michael Appleton wouldn't be surprised if Blackpool change system for clash against his Lincoln side

Michael Appleton believes there's every chance Blackpool may choose to field a different formation when they take on his Lincoln City side this weekend.

The Seasiders have played with a flat back four in recent games despite having plenty of joy this season with three at the back and wing-backs.

However, with attacking full-back Marc Bola recently returning to the club from Middlesbrough, that has led to fans speculating whether Simon Grayson could look to switch back to the previous system.

“They (Blackpool) play in a similar way, but they do have the ability to change the formation," former Blackpool boss Appleton said.

"We’ve seen that this year.

"You look at the way they set up on Tuesday (in the FA Cup), it doesn’t mean they’re going to do the same against us as they came up against a Championship side in a good vein of form in Reading. Let’s see what happens.

"We’ll be prepared, we’ll concentrate on us but we’ll be very mindful and respectful that it’s going to be a difficult game.”

Appleton's first game in charge at Lincoln came against the Seasiders earlier in the season, a fixture Pool won 2-1 thanks to goals from Sean Scannell and Jordan Thompson.

But the Imps have been especially strong at Sincil Bank this season, winning eight of their 11 games at home.

They'll also be brimming with confidence having thrashed Bolton Wanderers 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Having recovered from a mixed start to his Lincoln tenure, Appleton can now see bright signs for the future.

“It does take time as we all know," he said.

"I’d like to think where we are now as a group, to where we want to be in 12 months’ time will also be very different but it’s been very hard to argue with performances and results from say 10 games ago when we had the chance to take stock of what we’ve got.”

Lincoln are 15th in the League One table and level on points with the Seasiders having played two games more.