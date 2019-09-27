Michael Appleton's thoughts on Lincoln City's defeat to Blackpool in first game in charge

Former Blackpool boss Michael Appleton tasted defeat in his first game in charge of Lincoln City as the Seasiders ran out 2-1 winners.

Early goals from Sean Scannell and Jordan Thompson saw Simon Grayson's men race into a two-goal lead, only for Jack Payne to pull one back immediately for the away side.

But the Seasiders kept the Imps at arm's length for the remainder of the game and held on for their second win in three.

For Appleton, meanwhile, he was left to reflect on a defeat that means Lincoln have now lost eight of their last 10 games.

He told the Lincolnshire Echo: "I think we spoke about staying in the game during the week and we need to get through a spell that we're in at the moment where the opposition are on top and we find a way to keep them out.

"For large parts of the game we limited them to very little, I think Josh (Vickers) has had one save to make in the second half but apart from that I never felt a goal was coming.

"Jason Shackell could have had a hat-trick, but to be fair tonight that's the type of night it was.

"Jack Payne has done incredibly well in the second half, he's hit the side netting and I was almost celebrating.

"We are looking to get Jack into the box more like tonight I want him on the end of things too.

"We saw a period of the game out where they enjoyed a lot of the ball and we need to try and score the first goal without letting the opposition get a second one.

"I've walked into a situation where we've won one in nine and its now become one in ten.

"The players are not daft they're human beings, they're playing with and I don't know if fear is the right word but they're a little bit tentative at the moment and nervous.

"They're scared to make mistakes and I want to take the shackells off as long as you're doing the right things and we're consistent with what we're doing, if you make an error and make up for it quickly then it doesn't become a problem.

"There's sometimes where, for instance you can take two touches to get a cross in which is down to confidence.

"We lack a liittle bit of belief but you can see as the game wore on we were a bit more resolute and the younger players in the team got stronger and stronger."