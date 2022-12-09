News you can trust since 1873
Michael Appleton provides injury update after Blackpool's goalless draw against Birmingham City

After a long wait, the real football finally returns this afternoon as Michael Appleton's side host Birmingham City.

By Matt Scrafton
6 hours ago
Updated 10th Dec 2022, 5:30pm

The Seasiders will be hoping to have put their rest and recuperation to good use as they aim to get back to winning ways and climb up the Championship table ahead of a hectic festive schedule.

Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

The Seasiders will be desperate to avoid a fifth straight defeat when they resume their Championship campaign

Blackpool v Birmingham City - live updates

Key Events

  • LIVE: Blackpool 0-0 Birmingham
  • Seasiders resume their Championship campaign after World Cup break
  • Michael Appleton’s side hoping to avoid fifth straight defeat
Injury update

FULL TIME

FT: Blackpool 0-0 Birmingham

Well, it stops the rot of defeats but it wasn’t particularly pretty. Seasiders very lucky to get away with that.

90+1 - Save

Chris Maxwell off his line quickly to deny sub George Hall.

90 -Stoppage time

Three minutes added on.

88 - No goal

Birmingham have the ball in the back of the net for a second time but once again the linesman's flag is up for offside.

The luck definitely on Blackpool's side today.

87 - Timely return

Jake Beesley makes his first appearance of the season to replace Jerry Yates off the bench.

A welcome return.

86 - Wide

Lukas Jutkiewicz tries his luck from 25 yards and makes good contact, arrowing a driven effort just wide.

Chris Maxwell didn’t look too troubled though.

76 - Chance!

Big chance for Sonny Carey!

Space opens up for him on the edge of the box but he drags a disappointing shot wide of goal.

69 - Another injury?!

Another injury for Blackpool to contend with as Gary Madine is forced to hobble off.

CJ Hamilton to replace him.

67 - Lucky

Chong is sent through for Birmingham but Maxwell is out quickly to claim.

Rhys Williams a little lucky to get away with a slight pull back of the shirt.

