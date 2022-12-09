Michael Appleton provides injury update after Blackpool's goalless draw against Birmingham City
After a long wait, the real football finally returns this afternoon as Michael Appleton's side host Birmingham City.
The Seasiders will be hoping to have put their rest and recuperation to good use as they aim to get back to winning ways and climb up the Championship table ahead of a hectic festive schedule.
FT: Blackpool 0-0 Birmingham
Well, it stops the rot of defeats but it wasn’t particularly pretty. Seasiders very lucky to get away with that.
Birmingham have the ball in the back of the net for a second time but once again the linesman's flag is up for offside.
The luck definitely on Blackpool's side today.
Jake Beesley makes his first appearance of the season to replace Jerry Yates off the bench.
A welcome return.
Lukas Jutkiewicz tries his luck from 25 yards and makes good contact, arrowing a driven effort just wide.
Chris Maxwell didn’t look too troubled though.
Big chance for Sonny Carey!
Space opens up for him on the edge of the box but he drags a disappointing shot wide of goal.
Another injury for Blackpool to contend with as Gary Madine is forced to hobble off.
CJ Hamilton to replace him.