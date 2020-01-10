Memory Match: The day Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff scored a long-range screamer during Blackpool loan spell

Sean Longstaff is now living the high life in the Premier League with Newcastle United, but it wasn’t long ago the midfielder was banging in long-range strikes for Blackpool.

Longstaff hit a first-time volley into the bottom corner from 25 yards

The 22-year-old, plying his trade alongside younger brother Matty at St James’ Park, enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Seasiders during the 2017/18 campaign - scoring nine times.

One of these goals came in a stodgy, disappointing draw against Bury on February 3, 2018, where the Seasiders were unable to overcome struggling Bury.

The Shakers should have been Blackpool’s opponents this weekend, but Simon Grayson’s men now get to enjoy a rare weekend off following Bury’s unfortunate demise.

Pool, managed by Gary Bowyer at the time, were denied what would have been a vital three points late on in this encounter at Gigg Lane.

Longstaff skips past the challenge of former Seasider Neil Danns

The men in tangerine looked set to claim victory when Longstaff had given the Seasiders a second-half lead when he volleyed home from 25 yards out.

But Bowyer’s men were unable to hold on against the bottom-of-the-table side, as they squandered their lead seven minutes from time when George Miller took advantage of some woeful defending to slot home.

It leaves the Seasiders in 19th position in League One, just two points above that dreaded dropzone.

Bowyer made four changes to his line-up from the side that lost 2-0 at AFC Wimbledon in their last outing

Out went Will Aimson, allowing Curtis Tilt to return from his two-match suspension, while Colin Daniel and Dan Agyei also dropped to the bench allowing Callum Cooke and Nathan Delfouneso to start for the Seasiders.

Sessi D’Almeida dropped out of the squad altogether, with Viv Solomon-Otabor taking his place in Pool’s starting line-up.

Bury, who came into the game rooted to the bottom of the League One table with just five wins to their name all season, named former Pool players Peter Clarke and Neil Danns in their side.

The Gigg Lane pitch appeared to be in a worse state than the Bloomfield Road surface last week, when Blackpool’s game against Charlton Athletic was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

But referee Jeremy Simpson deemed the pitch playable and didn’t even feel the need to hold a pitch inspection.

Bury were gifted an early opportunity when Jay Spearing was caught in possession and charged down by Chris Maguire, but fortunately for Pool Maguire produced an air kick and the ball bobbled out for a goal kick.

There was a chance for Blackpool on the break as Kyle Vassell was unleashed in behind the Bury defence but he could only shoot wide of goal.

The Seasiders’ pace in attack was causing the Shakers all sorts of problems and they found themselves in behind the back four for a second time when Kelvin Mellor clipped the ball into Viv Solomon-Otabor.

The winger tried to pull the ball back for Vassell who was waiting in the penalty area but Bury keeper Connor Ripley rushed out to block his attempted cross.

Pool were in control of the game in the early stages, playing out from the back at will almost as if they were the home side.

Longstaff decided to have a go from range and he stung the palms of Ripley who managed to steer his effort away for a corner.

The Seasiders were presented with a huge opportunity to take the lead halfway into the first half, as Longstaff provided a tantalising cross for Nathan Delfouneso but he failed to find the touch to tap home from a couple of yards out.

The Shakers rallied towards the end of the first half and came close through winger Zeli Ismail, who brought a good save out of Joe Lumley after cutting inside Ollie Turton inside the Pool box.

Delfouneso made a well-timed run to get on the end of Spearing’s free kick but he sent his header well wide of goal.

Blackpool took the lead ten minutes into the second half thanks to a superb strike from Sean Longstaff.

It came after the Seasiders were awarded a generous-looking free kick halfway into the Bury half. Spearing’s lofted cross was cleared towards Longstaff, who sent a dipping volley beyond the keeper and into the bottom corner from 25 yards out.

Ismail had a go from range for the home side but his ambitious effort whisked wide of Lumley’s left post.

There was very little to report on until the final stages as Blackpool continued to defend resolutely.

With just 15 minutes remaining, the Shakers came close to securing an equaliser as Harry Bunn drilled an effort towards the far corner but Lumley managed to produce a fingertip save to keep it out.

But the Shakers got themselves back on level terms with just seven minutes left on the clock, although it was all of Blackpool’s own doing.

Pool’s back line was at complete sixes and sevens as they failed to clear their lines inside their own box, allowing Bury substitute George Miller to slot home into the bottom corner.

Blackpool almost regained the lead just four minutes later when Colin Daniel had a go from range, but his effort flew inches wide of the far post with Ripley beaten.

Bury flew the kitchen sink at Blackpool in time added on but Pool held firm to pick up what is a disappointing point.

TEAM

Blackpool: Lumley, Mellor, Tilt, Robertson, Turton, Spearing, Cooke, Longstaff, Solomon-Otabor, Delfouneso (Daniel), Vassell (Gnanduillet)

Subs not used: Mafoumbi, Aimson, Ryan, Philliskirk, Agyei

Attendance: 4,089 (963 Blackpool)