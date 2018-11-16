Memory Match: Southend United 1-4 Blackpool, 1984

Matt Scrafton trawls through the archives to take a look back at Blackpool's impressive away win at Southend United on November 3, 1984.

Dave Windridge

Blackpool’s takeover of Southend United was more empathic than anything Anton Johnson could have devised.

As Johnson dithered over the price for selling control of the club to a consortium, the mauling Blackpool delivered reduced his sales pitch to the level of the lads outside demanding pennies for the guy.

Blackpool stripped Southend’s defensive assets to the bone.

If the Seasiders had come away with eight goals, it would have been no less than their aggressive attacking display deserved, against a side previously unbeaten at Roots Hall.

The Seasiders ended their poor run of away results with the kind of display which was once their hallmark on visiting grounds.

Bobby Moore, who once basked in the acclaim of 100,000 ecstatic Wembley fans, trudged away to the abuse of a mere 1,904 looking like he’d just caught the sight of the Mexican police.

Arsenal and Scotland ace Charlie Nicholas watched in admiration as his pal in the Blackpool midfielder, Mike Conroy, led Southend a merry dance.

Conroy and Ian Britton, who are striking a fine understanding in midfield, orchestrated the victory: Alex Dyer and Colin Greenall were the principal executioners.

Dyer put Blackpool on the victory trail with his sixth goal of the season after 32 minutes - one of three Blackpool goals from corners.

Mike Davies’ kick was headed for goal by Mike Walsh, who made a splendid return to action. Goalkeeper Keeley couldn’t hold it under pressure and Dyer turned smartly to lash Blackpool in front.

Dyer could have buried the three points a couple of minutes later but headed wide of a gaping goal from Dave Windridge’s super cross.

Blackpool paid for that miss, and those before they took the lead, when Phillips equalised for the hosts on 38 minutes.

Confident Blackpool should have turned round at least two or three in front, but they made amends by taking Southend apart in the second half.

Stonehouse, Dyer, Windridge and Davies went close before Billy O’Rourke was forced to make a rare save from Phillips. But Blackpool regained the lead immediately.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man - Greenall to be precise. He charged through the ruck to meet Britton’s corner and crashed an unstoppable header past Keeley.

Phillips shot over the bar in another isolated raid by the battered home team before Windridge scored a fine third goal on 76 minutes.

Britton’s near-post chip was headed Woodcock-style against the far post by Windridge, who followed up to beat a defender to the rebound.

Windridge was hurt in the process and substituted by Phil Murphy, who was only denied a goal by a crude foul on the edge of the area.

Greenall treated Blackpool fans to an action replay of his first goal when he galloped to meet another Britton corner five minutes from time.

With Greenall and Steve Hetzke back to full confidence and sharpness at the back, Blackpool were determined to notch a convincing win.

They will be tested more severely at Peterborough United on Wednesday night, but are in good enough shape to spring a shock if they retain their fighting qualities.