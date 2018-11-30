Memory Match: Northwich Victoria 0-2 Blackpool, 1987

Matt Scrafton trawls through the archives to take a look back at the Seasiders' FA Cup second round win at Northwich Victoria on December 6, 1987.

--

Blackpool defied injuries galore to produce a highly professional performance in a mudlark to march into the third round of the FA Cup.

When Blackpool would score was the only question. Sam Ellis’ men – who have suffered just one defeat in 13 league and cup games – have now staved off the threat of two giant-killings from Bishop Auckland and now Northwich Victoria to earn their spot in the next round.

The Seasiders mustered more than 20 shots on the Northwich goal, and two strikes in a minute by Craig Madden and Keith Walwyn late in the game ended the Cheshire’s club resistance.

Blackpool had all the best chances in the first half as Mark Taylor and Steve Morgan prompted promising attacks.

The hosts rarely threatened against a Blackpool defence led superbly by Paul Jones and Mike Walsh.

Walsh was one of four players who defied injuries for the cause.

He had been ruled out of the tie earlier in the week after having 20 stitches in a leg wound.

John Deary and Mike Davies also played despite ankle injuries and Morgan only had stitches taken out of his leg cut 48 hours earlier.

Davies would have preferred a 20th minute chance set up by Morgan and the excellent Keith Walwyn to have fallen to his right peg rather than his left as he failed to cash in. Then Taylor sent an acrobatic volley crashing just wide from Deary’s centre.

Morgan’s half volley blast whizzed over and Madden’s low left footer was scrambled round by goalkeeper Dave Ryan.

Madden also had a shot on the turn blocked when he failed to strike early from Davies’ pass.

The Seasiders continued to carve the better openings in the second half. Morgan shooting at Ryan after a stirring run, Taylor and Andy McAteer firing just wide.

Morgan’s cross gave Madden a golden chance but his close-range shot smacked against a post and Taylor was nudged away from the rebound.

But Madden made amends with a typical sniffer’s strike after 75 minutes. McAteer’s cross was laid off by Taylor and Madden hammered it first time through a ruck of players for his 10th goal of the campaign.

Taylor hit Northwich again within a minute when he thrashed in a shot which Ryan could only push towards the goalline and Walwyn knocked it home.

Blackpool thought they had done enough and unforgivably slackened off. They might have been punished had Northwich shown better finishing on the end of their last-ditch assault.

Peter Sayer was through twice and allowed himself to be caught, sub Alan Crompton shot straight at the previously redundant Siddall and Phil Gardner’s shot was hoofed off the line by Mark Bradshaw.

Despite the efforts of former Seasiders player Stuart Parker, Northwich never found the fire to knock Blackpool out of their comfortable stride and the Seasiders only had to keep their composure to chisel out another impressive win.

Blackpool have now beaten Bristol City, Rotherham United, Bishop Auckland, Northampton Town and Northwich and drawn with Grimsby Town, Wigan Athletic, Mansfield Town and Port Vale in an impressive surge of form.

The latest success left Blackpool dreaming of a money-spinning third round draw.

Ellis, who won November’s manager of the month award for Division Three, praised his men for the win over Northwich.

“We were never in trouble,” the Pool boss said.

Blackpool: Siddall, Davies (Butler), McAteer, Bradshaw, Jones, Walsh, Madden, Deary, Walwyn, Morgan, Taylor

Subs: Butler, Sendall

Attendance: 2,528