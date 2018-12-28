Memory Match: Blackpool supporters protest against Owen Oyston after York City thrashing, 1993

Matt Scrafton trawls through the archives to take a look back at the protests that followed Blackpool's 5-0 thrashing at the hands of York City on December 28, 1993.

Blackpool owner Owen Oyston admitted he was considering a self-imposed exile from the Seasiders’ matches after being the target of intense protests from fans following the 5-0 drubbing at the hands of York City.

Supporters called for Oyston to resign as chairman and chanted “where’s the money going?” after the Seasiders fell to their biggest defeat at Bloomfield Road for almost 34 years.

The humiliating setback left manager Billy Ayre pondering his future after three years with the club.

He was saying little after the game but admitted as he made an early exit from the ground “I have a lot of thinking to do over the next 24 hours”.

As the protests from around 200 fans went on outside the directors’ entrance long after the final whistle, Oyston called for more support for the club and for Blackpool Council to come to a quick decision over the club’s proposed new “super stadium”.

And he warned he could walk away from the club for good if the council did not soon grant the club planning permission for the £150m stadium.

Oyston is hoping for a decision from the council early in the new year and he said he could well stay away from the ground until the decision was known.

“We need the council to give us the go-ahead because without the new stadium there will be no football club,” Oyston said.

“To be honest if we don’t get that soon, I might as well walk away.

“The reaction from the fans upset my family and I. Having to take the heat is all part of football, I know that.

“But some of the barracking was so personal and I don’t think it was fair.

“When I came into this club, it was bankrupt and without our family cash there would be no club now.

“If anyone wants to take over my commitments to the club, I will gladly walk away, but I would be surprised if there is anyone prepared to do that.

“The fans were asking where the money has gone, but I would like to know where the fans have gone.”

As defeat became rout at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool fans turned to the director’s box and chanted to the board “where’s the money gone?” and “Oyston out”.

Oyston added: “The attendance brought in around £18,000 and that is a tiny figure compared to the wages and match day costs we constantly have to find.

“We need 7,500 fans at every game to break even, otherwise I am constantly having to subsidise. Do the absent fans want football in Blackpool or not?”

Oyston said efforts had been made throughout this season to bring in new players with many targets at Premier League clubs.

“We have tried to strengthen the squad but either the prices quoted have been inflated or the clubs concerned haven’t been prepared to quote us a fee,” the chairman said.

Attendance: 4,501