Memory Match: Blackpool end dry spell with pulsating win against Peterborough, 1985

Matt Scrafton trawls through the archives to take a look back at Blackpool's 4-2 win against Peterborough United on March 30, 1985.

Blackpool’s long dry spell ended awash with six goals - most of them scored by breezy and sometimes brilliant Blackpool.

Only a superb display of goalkeeping from Posh shot stopper John Turner denied Blackpool a massive victory.

Their attack, which has recently resembled a toothless Grandad gnawing a T-bone steak, found its bite just in time to tuck into a promotion feast.

Blackpool’s new attacking teeth came from the incisive Eamonn O’Keefe, who made a debut to delight the hearts of frustrated supporters.

He scored a goal and pepped his teammates with his “they don’t like it up ’em” style.

A celebrated Bloomfield Road disaster looked on the cards when Danny Crainie missed two glorious chances in the first five minutes and Greig Shepherd gave the Posh the lead with an

11th-minute breakaway.

Colin Greenall powered a header inches wide, Ian Britton’s good skill was thwarted by Turner and Greenall’s volley was plucked down by the keeper.

John Deary, who scored the midweek face-saver against Colchester United, volleyed an excellent equaliser from Crainie’s cross which proved the signal for some blistering play from the Seasiders.

Within four minutes, Pool were ahead. Crainie and Britton worked a glorious free kick move and Mike Conroy completed the tartan trio to score his first goal in English league football.

It was Conroy’s first league goal of any description since a strike for Hibs in September 1983. And his ecstatic team-mates showered him with their favours to acknowledge the end of his famine.

O’Keefe blazed a great opportunity over the top five minutes into the second half from Paul Stewart’s surge.

But he made amends within four minutes, flashing home a header after Britton’s corner was flicked into his path by Stewart.

Blackpool had the added incentive of seeing John Wile go off, blood streaming from a head wound and almost immediately took advantage, Britton poking a shot wide after some gorgeous one-touch football from Neil Price, Deary and O’Keefe.

Stewart let fly with a 20-yarder which Turner tipped over, but Blackpool made it four on 78 minutes.

Deary zoomed for goal but was tripped by Klug and thrashed home the resulting penalty.

Turner denied hungry Blackpool twice more as Conroy and Stewart threatened, only for Peterborough to claim an injury-time second goal from Pike’s free kick.

But it did nothing to dispel the knowledge that the Posh had been soundly thrashed by a remarkable Blackpool display.

The Seasiders had to fit two more new men into the line-up – O’Keefe and Wayne Cegielski – and both enjoyed excellent debuts.

Crainie went off to rapturous applause and the polished Price deserved a similar reception.

Having scored only six goals in their last eight league matches, Blackpool’s revived power and purpose was perfectly timed and gave them four goals at home for the first time since nine-man Stockport County were despatched in November.

Blackpool: O’Rourke, Moore, Price, Deary, Crainie, Greenall, Britton, Conroy, Stewart, O’Keefe, Ciegelski, Substitute: Windridge

Attendance: 3,809