Memory Match: Blackpool 5-1 Charlton Athletic, 1978

Matt Scrafton trawls through the archives to take a look back at Blackpool's 5-1 home win against Charlton Athletic on January 14, 1978.

Blackpool registered their biggest home score for four seasons and Bob Hatton became the first Seasider to record three hat-tricks in a season since the days of Jimmy Hampson.

Pool could have hit double figures against a dismal Charlton side, as they hammed some fine goals –their first goals at home in five outings, and a first home win since mid-October.

Mickey Walsh and Paul Hart, being watched by league clubs, scored superb goals to round off Blackpool’s victory, and the confidence surged through the side.

There was a notable debut from Max Thompson at right back who was well controlled, strong and classy, and who got into the opponent’s box more times than any full back since Dave Hatton’s reign.

Stan McEwan was in supreme touch, and Steve Harrison did well, and in midfield there was a classy and authoritative display by Alan Waldron, and a display of sheer electricity by Hart.

Hatton might have had five or six as he menaced up front, and Walsh got into the groove and might have had a couple as Blackpool overwhelmed Charlton, who hardly managed a fiery attack.

Blackpool did well to keep going when Charlton were doing little to contribute, for it is so easy in such a one-sided game to ease off. On the contrary, Blackpool foraged for more.

Blackpool dropped Alan Groves, their £35,000 winger signed from Oldham, after a nine-game run in the first team and pushed forward Ainscow from midfield.

They made two other changes, giving on-loan Liverpool signing Thompson his first-team debut in place of Paul Gardner at right back.

Blackpool’s third change saw Steve Harrison brought in at left back after Larry Milligan picked up an injury, and midfield player Waldron returned to replace Groves.

Ward pushed away a header from shaw as Blackpool were slow to react to Peacock’s header from a corner.

New boy Thompson started a brilliant Blackpool move with a ball to Ronson, who found Ainscow on the edge of the box with a fine pass. Ainscow should have done better with his cross intended for Walsh, but hit a defender.

Waldron sent Walsh into the box with a fine through pass but, with Hatton lurking in space to his left, Walsh delayed the pass and Charlton were able to clear the ball away.

Hatton, Pool’s leading scorer, gave the Seasiders a deserved lead after nine minutes after shooting home from a sharp angle.

Hatton opted to shoot despite having colleagues to his left and his fierce swerving drive was carried over the line by Charlton keeper Wood, who did well to get near the shot but was unable to prevent Hatton notching his 16th of the season.

Despite dominating, The Seasiders didn’t add a second until a minute before the interval.

Hatton struck again, with Waldron laying the ball off to Walsh who knocked it down to Hatton who had two goes before beating the brave Wood.

Blackpool piled on the pressure at the start of the second half and twice went close after good moves involving Harrison, Ainscow and Ronson, and a break by Ainscow, whose cross was touched off Walsh’s head.

Hatton created a little bit of Blackpool history by completing his third hat-trick of the season after 53 minutes.

Walsh created it, making a fine run and chip to the far part which Hart chested down for Hatton to turn neatly and rifle home a left-footer.

Blackpool almost went four up as Walsh’s control from a through ball was perfect, only to be denied by Wood who produced an athletic save to tip his strong effort over the bar.

Hatton almost snatched a fourth, but his shot was blocked after Walsh caused havoc in the air from Ronson’s cross after a through ball from Ainscow.

Charlton pulled a goal back with a soft shot from Gritt which squeezed through Harrison’s legs.

But Hart scored a brilliant fourth for Pool less than a minute later when he beat the offside trap to collect Waldron’s through ball and coolly slot home.

Walsh rounded off the win with a superb fifth, latching onto McEwan’s pass, cutting inside and rocketing a left-footed shot into the back of the net.

Hatton only had the keeper to beat when he looked likely to add a sixth, but was unable to add more gloss to what was a fine win.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Ward, Thompson, Harrison, Hart, McEan, Suddaby, Ronson, Ainscow, Walsh, Hatton, Waldron

Sub: Chandler

Charlton: Wood, Curtis, Warman, Tydeman, Shaw, Dugdale, Powell, Gritt, Flanagan, Peacock, McAuley

Sub: Berry

Attendance: 6,206