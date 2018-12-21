Memory Match: Blackpool 1-0 Barnsley, 1981

Matt Scrafton trawls through the archives to take a look back at Blackpool's 1-0 win against Barnsley at Bloomfield Road on April 25, 1981.

Blackpool manager Allan Brown must have felt weeks of worry were all worthwhile when a host of fans gathered round him singing anthems and chanting their belief in his ability to build a revival.

You would have thought Blackpool had clinched promotion as supporters greeted a rare and thoroughly deserved victory with choruses of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

Barnsley boss Norman Hunter could have been forgiven for muttering ‘You’ll Never Walk Again’ to some of his lacklustre players as a fine goal by Wayne Entwistle put Barnsley’s promotion celebrations on ice.

The message from the fans to the manager was loud and clear. They believe Blackpool can bounce straight back from the Fourth Division.

Blackpool’s biggest league gate of the season did not materialise as blizzards prevented many fans from crossing the Pennines.

But the atmosphere was still vastly improved and prompted one of Pool’s hardest-working displays of the season.

They played a containing game to perfection.

Entwistle’s 22nd-minute goal was a gem. It will not only have boosted his confidence after an unhappy chapter of off-target performances, but also given the team a lift.

Willie Morgan was bowled over, Wayne Harrison chipped in a lovely free kick and the alert Entwistle darted in to tuck away a classic header. It was his first home goal for five months.

Entwistle was close with another header from a brilliant Blackpool move.

Banks and Glavin, meanwhile, missed golden chances for dithering Barnsley as Blackpool defenders and midfielders got back behind the ball to smother move after move.

Iain Hesford’s handling and positional play behind them was safe and inspiring and his long kicks, taking on the dimensions of exploding shells in a strong wind, blasted holes in Barnsley’s penalty area which Entwistle and Dave Bamber were unable to exploit.

Had Blackpool used winger Colin Morris more often, they might have destroyed Barnsley altogether.

Barnsley built up the pressure at the start of the second half and missed a glut of shooting chances, though Blackpool gave them nothing clear.

The clearest two chances fell to Blackpool but were spurned by Bamber and Peter Noble. Hesford had the last word when he pawed over a goalbound shot from sub Colin Walker.

Paul Gardner has benefitted from the confidence Allan Brown has shown in him and continued his improving form with an excellent defensive show, matching player of the year Terry Pashley who was also in good form.

Stan McEwan and young Colin Greenall did better against the wind than their more lauded Barnsley counterparts.

The defensive contributions of the midfield players, notably Harrison, was a deciding factor.

Blackpool obviously still have much to sort out for next season, which even this fine victory should not deflect them from.

The biggest condemnation of the players for the tragedy of their fall to Division Four came from the players themselves.

They proved there is not replacement of workrate. What would they have done against bottom sides Gillingham, Carlisle United, Oxford, Newport and Chester in recent weeks with similar commitment?

Manager Brown praised his players for the fine win and said he and his assistant manager Bobby Smith had been overwhelmed by the fans’ faith in them.

“They were singing as if they were at a cup final,” he said. “And I’m pleased we managed to give them a winning end to a disappointing season.

“All the lads did a good job and it gave myself and Bobby Smith heart for the rebuilding job we have to take on for next season.”

Attendance: 7,648