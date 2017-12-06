Mellor: Room for improvement at Blackpool

Kelvin Mellor has spoken of his “satisfaction” at Blackpool’s current position in the league table but acknowledges there are still improvements to make.

The Seasiders began this year’s campaign as one of the favourites for relegation.

However, they currently sit in 12th place in League One – seven points ahead of the relegation zone.

Pool’s form has dipped in recent weeks and they go into tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy second round tie at home to Mansfield (7pm) having won only one of their last six games.

They continue, though, to win plenty of plaudits for their attractive brand of football. While Mellor is happy with how Blackpool are playing their football this season, he is only too aware that there are still things to work on.

“It has shown in how well we’ve played this season in terms of our style of play,” the 26-year-old said.

“The lads have got the ability to do it and are buying into it. I think we’re doing OK. We’d take where we are now but there’s still room for improvement.

“We’ve shown how good we are with the ball, but we need to cut out the errors of our own making.”

Mellor, whose natural position is at right-back, ended last season’s promotion campaign with seven goals to his name.

The Crewe-born defender has been deployed in various areas of the pitch this season, including appearances at centre-back and on the right wing.

In that time, he also found the back of the net in Blackpool’s matches against Bury and Blackburn Rovers.

“The manager has expressed that so much to me (getting goals),” he added.

“He thinks that people should be scoring goals and he gives you the confidence that you are going to score when you go forward for corners, free-kicks and in open play. That’s good.”

Mellor is just one of a handful of former Crewe Alexandra players who now ply their trade at Bloomfield Road.

He made the move from Gresty Road in the summer of 2016 but has since been joined by Ollie Turton, Max Clayton and Callum Cooke – who have all turned out for the Railwaymen.

Ben Williams, Andy Taylor and Colin Daniel have also played for Crewe at some point in their careers.

Mellor said: “It feels like most of the team is back together here and it’s nice to see those faces and the lads pushing on.

“You get a chance with Crewe at a young age and although I joined them from a non-league side, it proved to be a very good starting ground.

“But last year at Blackpool was a season that will always stick with me and I was very thankful to everyone that helped me.

“The manager, coaching staff and my team-mates played a big part in that, so it was a great season.”