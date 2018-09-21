McPhillips’ message to Blackpool midfielder

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips has issued a simple challenge to midfielder John O’Sullivan: put away your chances and you’ll be in the team.

O’Sullivan came off the bench to replace the injured Harry Pritchard in Blackpool’s 1-0 win at Plymouth Argyle last Saturday.

The 24-year-old, who has only started one league game so far this season, missed a gilt-edged chance to put the game to bed in the second half when he headed wide, unmarked, from close range.

McPhillips has told the Irishman that, if he begins to stick those chances in the back of the net, then he will see more action on the pitch.

“He had exactly the same chance at Macclesfield,” he said.

“I told him ‘if you score those two then you’re in the team, it’s as simple as that.’

“We’ve said that to everyone. If you are producing the goods and are scoring the goals, then you’ll get in the team.”

O’Sullivan’s miss meant Blackpool had to cling on for the win in the final stages, which they did thanks to a rearguard defensive display.

McPhillips added: “Credit to all of them but you have to single out Mark Howard for some of the stops he made and how he commands his box, he’s been brilliant for us.

“To keep four clean sheets in all four away league games, that is outstanding.

“This win keeps the unbeaten run going, that’s great. Long may it continue. But it’s all about this game and getting the three points and we did. Again we’ve put a real shift in.

“We were oustanding and we did make the chances which we haven’t as much away from home. So that was pleasing as well.”