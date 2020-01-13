Matty Virtue shortlisted for League One goal of the month award for wonder strike in Blackpool's draw at Sunderland

Matty Virtue’s fantastic strike at Sunderland has been nominated for the December Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month award for League One.

The award will be decided by a public vote and the Blackpool midfielder’s wonder-goal in their 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light is among three shortlisted goals from the third tier.

A Sunderland clearance just four minutes into the December 14 clash reached Virtue, who fired a delightful finish into the top corner to open the scoring.

The other nominees are Shandon Baptiste’s blistering run and shot for Oxford United against Lincoln City on Boxing Day and Kyle Vassell’s overhead kick for Rotherham United against Peterborough United three days later, having controlled the ball superbly with his chest.

The final three were selected by a Sky Sports panel of former player and Sky punditDon Goodman, Matt Goodwin (Sky Bet sponsorship executive) and Rob Meaden (EFL senior media manager).

Voting is open now at www.skysports.com and votes must be cast by 5pm tomorrow.

The winner of this and the awards for the other two EFL divisions will be announced on Friday.