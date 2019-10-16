Ewan Bange came off the bench to make his debut last night

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Young Ewan Bange a rare positive in Blackpool's EFL Trophy defeat to Carlisle

Blackpool delivered yet another below-par display last night as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Carlisle United in the EFL Trophy.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Distribution was poor and probably ought to have done better with Carlisles long-range late winner.

1. Christoffer Mafoumbi - 5/10

A threat going forwards at right back in the first half but defensively poor. Looked too relaxed on the ball.

2. Michael Nottingham - 5/10

Looked a little uncomfortable on the ball and mistimed lunged tackles on more than one occasion.

3. Ryan Edwards - 5/10

Uneasy in possession and often overrun. One of many who were guilty of giving the ball away too often.

4. Nick Anderton - 5/10

