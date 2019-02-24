Blackpool's Harry Pritchard looks dejected after the final whistle

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Too many under-par displays in Blackpool's defeat to Oxford

Lacklustre Blackpool saw their unbeaten run come to an end with a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to lowly Oxford United.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

1. Mark Howard - 6/10

2. Donervon Daniels - 6/10

3. Ben Heneghan - 6/10

4. Curtis Tilt - 5/10

