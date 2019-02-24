Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Too many under-par displays in Blackpool's defeat to Oxford Lacklustre Blackpool saw their unbeaten run come to an end with a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to lowly Oxford United. Here's how Pool's players rated: 1. Mark Howard - 6/10 Made a couple of good saves prior to Oxfords goal, which there was nothing he could about. Bystander in the second half. CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo 2. Donervon Daniels - 6/10 Diamond system meant Pool were reliant on him for width but his crossing wasnt quite up to scratch. Still solid at the back. CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo 3. Ben Heneghan - 6/10 Didnt have a great deal to do but as solid as ever and won the vast majority of his aerial duels. CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo 4. Curtis Tilt - 5/10 Looked surprisingly nervy and struggled to get to grips with Jerome Sinclair. Squandered Pools clearest chance of the game. CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4