Liam Feeney, right, was an attacking threat off the bench

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Too many players off the pace as Blackpool's slump continues with defeat at Wycombe

Blackpool's nightmarish run of form continued as they slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat away at Wycombe Wanderers.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Nothing he could have done to stop either goal but almost punished for taking too long over a passback.

1. Mark Howard - 5/10

Looked nervy early on and it was his wayward clearance which fell to Wycombes man for their first goal.

2. Ollie Turton - 5/10

Shrugged off the ball too easily before being beaten for pace for Wycombes second. Shaky throughout.

3. Ben Heneghan - 5/10

Endured a nightmare opening 10 minutes where he was involved in both of Wycombes early goals.

4. Jordan Thorniley - 4/10

