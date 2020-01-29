Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Too many players off the pace as Blackpool's slump continues with defeat at Wycombe
Blackpool's nightmarish run of form continued as they slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat away at Wycombe Wanderers.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Mark Howard - 5/10
Nothing he could have done to stop either goal but almost punished for taking too long over a passback.
2. Ollie Turton - 5/10
Looked nervy early on and it was his wayward clearance which fell to Wycombes man for their first goal.
3. Ben Heneghan - 5/10
Shrugged off the ball too easily before being beaten for pace for Wycombes second. Shaky throughout.
4. Jordan Thorniley - 4/10
Endured a nightmare opening 10 minutes where he was involved in both of Wycombes early goals.
