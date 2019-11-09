Sullay Kaikai finally got the goal his performance deserved

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Sullay Kaikai shines as Blackpool breeze past Morecambe in FA Cup

Blackpool produced a strong performance to see off Morecambe 4-1 to secure their passage into the second round of the FA Cup.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Distributed well but ought to have done better for Morecambes goal, spilling a shot to their striker.

1. Jak Alnwick - 6/10

Kept Morecambes frontline quiet for the large part with a solid display against his former side.

2. Ryan Edwards - 7/10

Didnt have an awful lot to do at the back but mopped up well and got the job done with minimal fuss.

3. Ben Heneghan - 7/10

A constant threat down the left flank with his overlapping runs. Has performed well in his new position.

4. James Husband - 8/10

