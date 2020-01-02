Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Ollie Turton produces battling display as Blackpool go down to New Year's Day defeat to Rotherham
Blackpool slumped to a third defeat in four games with a 2-1 New Year's Day reversal against Rotherham United.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Mark Howard - 5/10
Faced an onslaught of high balls and failed to deal with a few crosses. Late free kick went straight through him.
2. MAN OF THE MATCH: Ollie Turton - 7/10
Battled well and never stopped running. Combined cleverly with Jordan Thompson for Pools equaliser.
3. Ryan Edwards - 5/10
Got caught under Michael Smith for Rotherhams first goal and was forced into some panicked long balls.
4. Ben Heneghan - 6/10
Faced a tough battle with Freddie Ladapo. Did the ugly side of the game well but distribution needs to be better.
