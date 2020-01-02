Ollie Turton, left, battled well for the Seasiders

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Ollie Turton produces battling display as Blackpool go down to New Year's Day defeat to Rotherham

Blackpool slumped to a third defeat in four games with a 2-1 New Year's Day reversal against Rotherham United.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Faced an onslaught of high balls and failed to deal with a few crosses. Late free kick went straight through him.

1. Mark Howard - 5/10

Battled well and never stopped running. Combined cleverly with Jordan Thompson for Pools equaliser.

2. MAN OF THE MATCH: Ollie Turton - 7/10

Got caught under Michael Smith for Rotherhams first goal and was forced into some panicked long balls.

3. Ryan Edwards - 5/10

Faced a tough battle with Freddie Ladapo. Did the ugly side of the game well but distribution needs to be better.

4. Ben Heneghan - 6/10

